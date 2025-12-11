Bengals Officially Placing DE Trey Hendrickson On IR

Jay Morrison reports the Bengals are officially placing DE Trey Hendrickson on injured reserve.

Hendrickson underwent core surgery earlier this week and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. He’s been dealing with the core injury since Week 6 and re-aggravated it when trying to play through it in Week 8.

Hendrickson, 31, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.