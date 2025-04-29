Bengals Picking Up Fifth-Year Option For CB Daxton Hill

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals will exercise the fifth-year option for CB Daxton Hill before the deadline at the end of this week.

The option is projected to be worth $12.682 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, per Over The Cap.

Cincinnati had seemed like it was leaning in this direction after Hill had a good stretch of play last year at outside cornerback before unfortunately tearing his ACL.

Hill, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. The Bengals used the No. 31 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,667,014 contract that includes a $5,665,101 signing bonus.

In 2024, Hill appeared in five games for the Bengals and recorded 24 tackles and one sack in four starts.