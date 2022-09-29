Bengals Place DT D.J. Reader On Injured Reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday they have placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.

We have placed DT DJ Reader on the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 29, 2022

Reader is expected to be out a while with a knee injury, though the team thinks he’ll be able to return later in the season.

Players on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

Reader, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He’s due base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Reader has appeared in three games for the Bengals and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 1 interior defender out of 120 qualifying players.