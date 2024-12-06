Bengals Place LB Logan Wilson On Injured Reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they placed LBa surgical cleanup on his knee on Thursdayon injured reserve on Friday.

We have placed LB Logan Wilson on the Reserve/Injured list (Knee). pic.twitter.com/bqi7Y2ZapB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 6, 2024

It was reported on Thursday that Wilson had a surgical cleanup on his knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Wilson, 28, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the draft.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati and is making a base salary of $3.5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Bengals and recorded 104 tackles, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and one pass defended.