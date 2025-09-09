Bengals Place OL Lucas Patrick On IR Among Five Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have placed OL Lucas Patrick on injured reserve today.

He picked up a calf injury in Week 1 and will now miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return.

The Bengals promoted DT Mike Pennel from the practice squad to the active roster to take his place. They also added DE Myles Cole and DE Isaiah Foskey to the practice squad and released DE Isaiah Thomas.

Patrick, 31, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

From there, he joined the Saints for the 2024 season. The Bengals signed him to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2024, Patrick appeared in 11 games for the Saints and made 10 starts for them.