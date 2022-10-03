Bengals Place TE Drew Sample On Injured Reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve placed TE Drew Sample on injured reserve.

We have placed TE Drew Sample on the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 3, 2022

Sample underwent surgery for a right knee injury in recent so this move was expected.

Sample, 26, was drafted in the second round by the Bengals out of Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5.5 million.

Sample will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Sample appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught two passes for minus-2 yards.