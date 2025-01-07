Bengals Planning To Interview Patriots DC Demarcus Covington For DC Vacancy

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are planning to interview Patriots DC Demarcus Covington for their DC opening.

It’s worth noting New England permitted Covington to interview elsewhere as they are beginning its head coach search.

Covington, 34, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive grad assistant back in 2012. From there, he held positions at Ole Miss, UT Martin, and Eastern Illinois.

Covington took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2017 as an assistant. He was later promoted to outside linebackers coach before being named defensive line coach in 2020. Covington was promoted to New England’s defensive coordinator before the 2024 season when Jerod Mayo was hired as head coach.

In 2024, the Patriots defense ranked No. 22 in points allowed, No. 22 in total yards allowed, No. 10 in passing yards allowed and No. 23 in rushing yards allowed.