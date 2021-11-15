Bengals Promote S Michael Thomas To Active Roster, Sign LB Austin Calitro To PS

The Bengals announced they have signed S Michael Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cincinnati also signed LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad.

We've made the following roster moves:

– Signed S Michael J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

– Signed LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 15, 2021

Thomas, 31, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2012. He was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad before the Dolphins signed him off their practice squad back in 2013.

Miami later signed him to two consecutive one-year exclusive rights deals and brought him back on a one-year restricted contract worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season. From there, he signed on with the Giants in 2018 and agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans this past March.

Thomas caught on recently with the Bengals practice squad.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in nine games for the Texans and recorded 15 tackles and no interceptions.