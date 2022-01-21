Bengals Promote WR Trent Taylor From Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have promoted WR Trent Taylor from their practice squad to the active roster on Friday.

Roster Update: We've elevated WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game at Tennessee. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 21, 2022

Taylor, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 41 yards (20.5 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 68 kickoff return yards and 52 yards as a punt return specialist.