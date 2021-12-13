Bengals Put LB Clay Johnston On COVID-19 List

According to Jay Morrison, the Cincinnati Bengals put LB Clay Johnston on the reserve/COVID list.

Johnston, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Rams back in 2020, but the team waived him before the start of the season. Johnston then signed with the Panthers’ practice squad, and he spent the 2020 season bouncing between Carolina’s practice squad and active roster.

Johnston re-signed with Carolina on a futures contract in January but was waived last month, and the Bengals claimed him off waivers.

In 2021, Johnston has appeared in 12 games for Carolina and Cincinnati, recording three tackles and one forced fumble.