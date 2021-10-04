Bengals RB Joe Mixon Week-To-Week With Ankle Sprain

According to Adam Schefter, Bengals RB Joe Mixon is week-to-week with a low-grade ankle sprain.

Mixon left late in Thursday night’s win over the Jaguars with the injury. Week-to-week designations typically suggest a player will miss some time, but the mini-bye after Thursday could help Mixon heal up faster.

He played just six games in 2020 as he dealt with a nagging injury.

Mixon, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

Mixon is set to earn base salaries of $5 million and $8 million the next two seasons.

In 2021, Mixon has appeared in four games for the Bengals and rushed 83 times for 353 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also added seven receptions for 29 yards.