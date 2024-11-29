Bengals Re-Sign OL Andrew Stueber To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they re-signed Andrew Stueber to their practice squad on Friday. 

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

  1. CB Nate Brooks
  2. WR Cole Burgess
  3. OT Devin Cochran
  4. CB Jalen Davis
  5. TE Cam Grandy
  6. LB Shaka Heyward
  7. C Trey Hill
  8. S PJ Jules
  9. WR Kendric Pryor
  10. QB Logan Woodside
  11. DT Justin Rogers
  12. G Tashawn Manning
  13. DB Micah Abraham
  14. DE Raymond Johnson III
  15. T Andrew Coker
  16. RB Gary Brightwell
  17. RB Kendall Milton
  18. OL Andrew Stueber

Stueber, 25, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while at Michigan in 2021 before the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

He missed his rookie season with an injury and spent his second year on the practice squad. New England waived him back in June and he was claimed by the Falcons. Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. 

The Bengals signed him off of the Falcons’ practice squad last month. 

In 2024, Stueber has appeared in four games for the Bengals. 

