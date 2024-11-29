Bengals Re-Sign OL Andrew Stueber To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they re-signed Andrew Stueber to their practice squad on Friday.

We have signed OT/G Andrew Stueber to the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 29, 2024

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

CB Nate Brooks WR Cole Burgess OT Devin Cochran CB Jalen Davis TE Cam Grandy LB Shaka Heyward C Trey Hill S PJ Jules WR Kendric Pryor QB Logan Woodside DT Justin Rogers G Tashawn Manning DB Micah Abraham DE Raymond Johnson III T Andrew Coker RB Gary Brightwell RB Kendall Milton OL Andrew Stueber

Stueber, 25, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while at Michigan in 2021 before the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

He missed his rookie season with an injury and spent his second year on the practice squad. New England waived him back in June and he was claimed by the Falcons. Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals signed him off of the Falcons’ practice squad last month.

In 2024, Stueber has appeared in four games for the Bengals.