Bengals Re-Sign RB Trayveon Williams To One-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve re-signed RB Trayveon Williams to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

Year 6 incoming. We have re-signed HB Trayveon Williams. pic.twitter.com/IHPpl5D7pQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 11, 2024

Williams, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texans A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 10 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 290 kick return yards.