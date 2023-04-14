Bengals Re-Sign TE Drew Sample To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Bengals re-signed TE Drew Sample to a one-year contract on Friday.

Sample is coming off of a right knee injury but also received recent interest from the Cardinals.

Sample, 26, was drafted in the second round by the Bengals out of Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $5.5 million with Cincinnati.

Sample is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Sample appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught two passes for minus-2 yards.