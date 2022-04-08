Bengals Re-Sign TE Mitchell Wilcox

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox to a one-year contract.

Back in stripes. 🐅 We've re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/kZbAyWParf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 8, 2022

Wilcox, 25, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida back in 2019. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and quickly re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilcox was activated for the final game of the 2020 season but recorded no statistics. He failed to make the Bengals’ 53-man roster in 2021 and was placed on the practice squad before eventually being added to the active roster.

In 2021, Wilcox appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and caught three passes for 16 yards and no touchdowns.