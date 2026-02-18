Bengals Re-Sign WR Kendric Pryor To One-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they re-signed WR Kendric Pryor to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

We have re-signed free agent WR Kendric Pryor to a one-year contract. 🔗: https://t.co/jHUvoqcuu1 pic.twitter.com/hRibTcG8ma — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 18, 2026

Pryor, 28, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Cincinnati waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars elected to waive Pryor coming out of the preseason in 2023 and signed with the Bengals’ practice squad. He’s bounced on and off Cincinnati’s P-squad for the past two years.

For his career, Pryor has appeared in one game for the Bengals in 2024, recording one reception for nine yards.