Bengals Re-Signing DT B.J. Hill To Three-Year, $33M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Bengals are re-signing veteran DT B.J. Hill to a three-year contract.

The deal is for a total value of $33 million with $16 million of that sum guaranteed. It’s similar to the last deal Hill signed with the Bengals three years ago.

Hill, 29, was selected with the No. 69 overall pick by the Giants in the third round out of N.C. State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,489,516 contract that included a $1,029,516 signing bonus. when the Giants traded Hill to the Bengals for C Billy Price.

Hill played out his rookie deal, then signed a three-year, $30 million deal to remain with the Bengals.

In 2024, Hill appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 56 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and four pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.