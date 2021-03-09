Bengals Re-Signing QB Brandon Allen To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are re-signing QB Brandon Allen to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Allen, 28, is a former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas by the Jaguars back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.4 million rookie contract when the Jaguars somewhat surprising waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Rams claimed Allen off of waivers and he bounced on and off their practice squad for a few years. The Rams waived Allen coming out of the preseason last year and he was later claimed by the Broncos.

Denver declined to tender Allen as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year. Cincinnati waived him coming out of camp but re-signed him to the practice squad, eventually promoting him to the active roster and starting role in spot-duty for Joe Burrow.

In 2020, Allen appeared in five games and recorded 90 completions on 142 pass attempts (63.4 percent) for 925 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions, to go along with 13 rush attempts for 27 yards.