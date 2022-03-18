Bengals Release C Trey Hopkins

On Friday, Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that they have released veteran C Trey Hopkins.

Cincinnati has reworked the interior offensive line this offseason with the additions of Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Hopkins, 29, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2014. He was on and off of their practice squad over the first three years in Cincinnati.

The Bengals brought Hopkins back on a restricted tender worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season and later signed him to a three-year, extension worth $20.4 million.

Hopkins was owed $5.6 million for the 2022 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Hopkins will free up $5,987,500 of available cap space while creating $1.125 million in dead money.

In 2021, Hopkins appeared in 15 games for the Bengals, making 15 starts for them.