Bengals Release OL B.J. Finney

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve released OL B.J. Finney.

Finney, 29, wound up signing on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad.

Pittsburgh brought Finney back on an exclusive rights contract in 2018 and re-signed him to a second-round restricted tender in 2019. He signed with the Seahawks on a two-year, $8 million deal in 2020 but was traded midseason to the Bengals.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Finney will free up $3,275,000 of available cap space while creating no dead money.

In 2020, Finney appeared in six games for the Seahawks and one game for the Bengals, making no starts.