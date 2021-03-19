Bengals Releasing DT Geno Atkins

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced Friday that they’re releasing veteran DT Geno Atkins.

Taylor also confirmed the release of OT Bobby Hart and QB Ryan Finley.

Cincinnati is shedding salary for their recent free agent signings. However, indications have been that Atkins was likely to be released at some point this offseason.

Atkins, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of a six-year, $56.423 million contract that included $31 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $9.25 million for the 2018 season when he signed a four-year, $65.3 million extension.

Atkins was set to make base salaries of $11.7 and $12.95 million the next two seasons.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Atkins will free up $9.5 million of available cap space while creating $5.2 million in dead money.

In 2020, Atkins has appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded just one tackle.