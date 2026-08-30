Bengals Releasing DT McKinnley Jackson

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bengals are releasing DT McKinnley Jackson, who could catch on elsewhere after generating trade interest following his request to be moved.

Jackson, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M by the Bengals.

He signed a four-year, $5,596,312 rookie contract that included an $890,044 signing bonus.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Bengals and recorded seven tackles.