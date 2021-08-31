Bengals Releasing Trent Taylor

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cincinnati Bengals are releasing WR Trent Taylor on Tuesday.

Garafolo also reports the Bengals want to keep Taylor on their practice squad.

Taylor, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in 12 games and caught 10 passes for 86 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also added 112 punt return yards.