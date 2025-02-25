Bengals Say Preference Is To Sign WR Tee Higgins To Extension

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Bengals de facto GM Duke Tobin said he’s “optimistic” about getting a long-term deal done with WR Tee Higgins and that is the organization’s preference.

“Our preference with Tee Higgins is to do a long-term extension,” Tobin said via Cameron Wolfe.

He added he believes the Bengals have the cap space they need to accomplish all the business items on their list, including new deals for Higgins, WR Ja’Marr Chase and DE Trey Hendrickson.

Should the Bengals not work out a deal in time, Higgins is a candidate to be franchise-tagged for the second straight year, but Tobin noted his preference was for a long-term deal.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Higgins appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 73 receptions on 109 targets for 911 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.