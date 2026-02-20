Bengals Sign CB Jalen Davis & RB Kendall Milton To One-Year Deals

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they re-signed CB Jalen Davis and RB Kendall Milton to one-year contract extensions on Friday.

Davis, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State back in 2018 and signing with the Dolphins. He was waived coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to their practice squad.

Davis was eventually added to the Dolphins’ active roster but was once again among their roster cuts in 2019. The Cardinals added him to their practice squad and eventually called him up to the active roster. He was again cut coming out of camp in 2020.

After another stint on the Cardinals practice squad, the Bengals signed Davis to their taxi squad and later promoted him to the active roster. He was a pending exclusive rights free agent and re-signed on a one-year extension in 2021, before doing the same just short of a year later in 2022.

Davis signed a two-year, $2.3 million extension with the Bengals in 2023 but he was among the final roster cuts after training camp in 2024. He re-signed to their practice squad shortly after and has bounced on and off the active roster since then.

In 2025, Davis appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.