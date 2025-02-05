Bengals Sign CB Jalen Davis To Futures Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed CB Jalen Davis to a futures contract on Wednesday.

We have signed CB Jalen Davis to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/7exzuWN0TW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 5, 2025

Here’s an updated list of Cincinnati’s futures signings:

CB Micah Abraham HB Gary Brightwell CB Nate Brooks WR Cole Burgess OT Andrew Coker DE Raymond Johnson III S PJ Jules S Jaylen Key G Tashawn Manning WR Kendric Pryor LB Craig Young WR Mitchell Tinsley CB Jalen Davis

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Davis, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State back in 2018 and signing with the Dolphins. He was waived coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to their practice squad.

Davis was eventually added to the Dolphins’ active roster but was once again among their roster cuts in 2019. The Cardinals added him to their practice squad and eventually called him up to the active roster. He was again cut coming out of camp in 2020.

After another stint on the Cardinals practice squad, the Bengals signed Davis to their taxi squad and later promoted him to the active roster. He was a pending exclusive rights free agent and re-signed on a one-year extension in 2021, before doing the same just short of a year later in 2022.

Davis signed a two-year, $2.3 million extension with the Bengals in 2023 but he was among the final roster cuts after training camp this year. He re-signed to their practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Davis appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles.