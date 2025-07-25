Bengals Sign First-Round DE Shemar Stewart

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed first-round DE Shemar Stewart to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Stewart receives a fully guaranteed four-year contract from the Bengals.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bengals were able to get the language they wanted included in Stewart’s deal with the first-round pick receiving more money from his signing bonus earlier.

Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Texas A&M and became a full-time starter in his junior year, earning third-team All-SEC honors.

The Bengals used the No. 17 overall pick in round one on Stewart. He’s projected to sign Stewart to a four-year, $18,942,634 contract that includes a $10,416,460 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and 4.5 sacks.