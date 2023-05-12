Bengals Sign First-Round EDGE Myles Murphy

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially signed No. 28 overall pick EDGE Myles Murphy to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Bengals have now signed two of their eight picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 28 Myles Murphy DE Signed 2 60 D. J. Turner CB 3 95 Jordan Battle S 4 131 Charlie Jones WR 5 163 Chase Brown RB Signed 6 206 Andrei Iosivas WR 6 217 Brad Robbins P 7 246 DJ Ivey CB

Murphy, 21, was a freshman All-American and made first and second-team All-ACC in his other two seasons at Clemson. He elected to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL DE Antwan Odom.

The No. 28 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,073,398 contract that includes a $7,235,198 signing bonus and will carry a $2,558,800 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career at Clemson, Murphy appeared in 38 games with 27 starts and recorded 139 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass defenses.