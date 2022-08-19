Bengals Sign G Nathan Gilliam, Waive LB Carson Wells

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they signed G Nathan Gilliam and waived LB Carson Wells in a corresponding roster move.

We have signed free agent G Nathan Gilliam and waived LB Carson Wells. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 19, 2022

Gilliam, 25, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest back in 2020. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts and bounced on and off their practice squad until signing with the Steelers’ taxi squad in December of 2021.

He re-signed to a futures deal with Pittsburgh but was cut loose earlier this week.

Gilliam has yet to appear in an NFL game.