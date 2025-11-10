Bengals Sign LB Brian Asamoah II To Active Roster Among Two Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed LB Brian Asamoah II from the practice squad to the active roster.

Additionally, the Bengals signed LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the practice squad.

Asamoah, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Vikings out of Oklahoma.

He signed a four-year, $5.5 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $1,453,206 in 2025.

Minnesota waived Asamoah, and he was subsequently claimed by the Titans. However, he failed to make their roster as well and caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad during the 2025 season.

In 2025, Asamoah has appeared in one game for the Bengals.