Bengals Sign LS Cal Adomitis To One-Year Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they re-signed LS Cal Adomitis to a one-year extension through 2025.

Adomitis, 26, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in May of 2022. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad.

Cincinnati promoted him and he finished the season on their active roster. The Bengals have now re-signed him to three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2024, Adomitis appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals as their long snapper. He also recorded three tackles on special teams.