Bengals Sign OT Isaiah Prince To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have signed OT Isaiah Prince to their practice squad on Thursday.

We have signed OT Isaiah Prince to the practice squad.

Prince, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Bengals in December 2019. The Bengals cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Prince appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and started four games at offensive tackle.