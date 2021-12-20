Bengals Sign P Drue Chrisman To PS, Release CB Holton Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed P Drue Chrisman to their practice squad and released CB Holton Hill from their practice squad
Roster Update: We've signed P Drue Chrisman to the practice squad and released CB Holton Hill from the practice squad.
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 20, 2021
The Bengals practice squad now includes:
- DB Trayvon Henderson
- LB Keandre Jones
- TE Thaddeus Moss
- TE Mason Schreck
- DE Noah Spence
- G Keaton Sutherland
- WR Trent Taylor
- RB Pooka Williams
- NT Renell Wren
- DT Mike Daniels
- QB Jake Browning
- C Lamont Gaillard
- RB Elijah Holyfield
- LB Austin Calitro
- DB John Brannon
- P Drue Chrisman
Hill, 24, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in May of 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.725 million contract with Minnesota and signed on with the Colts back in May.
Unfortunately, the Colts released him coming out of the preseason. The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in September but released him a week later.
Hill then caught on to the Bengals practice squad in October, where he’s been ever since.
In 2020, Hill appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!