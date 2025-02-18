Bengals Sign P Ryan Rehkow To Two-Year Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed P Ryan Rehkow to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

We have signed P Ryan Rehkow to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season. : https://t.co/oVoqsxF64c pic.twitter.com/sE8scZUpQN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 18, 2025

He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons, so this just formally puts him under contract for those two years.

Rehkow, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2024 NFL Draft. Kansas City let him go in June, however, and he signed on with the Bengals, winning the starting punter job in training camp.

In 2024, Rehkow appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and punted 53 times with a 49.1 average per kick, five touchbacks and 25 kicks placed inside the 20.