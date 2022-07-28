Bengals Sign RB Jacques Patrick, Place RB Elijah Holyfield On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed RB Jacques Patrick to the roster and placed RB Elijah Holyfield on injured reserve.

Holyfield had to be carted out from practice on Wednesday after going down with a leg injury.

Patrick, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in April of 2019. He didn’t catch on with an NFL team, but was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL for their 2020 season.

In April, Patrick signed a three-year deal with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season. He returned to Cincinnati on a futures deal for 2021 and was once again waived and brought back to the practice squad.

The 49ers signed him off the Bengals’ practice squad in September but released him a few weeks later. San Francisco added him back onto their practice squad soon after, but released him in November. He had stints with the Panthers and Ravens to close out the season.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in two games for the 49ers and had two carries for 12 yards.