Bengals Sign RB Kendall Milton To 53-Man Roster

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed RB Kendall Milton to the active roster from the practice squad.

It’s worth noting RB Zack Moss is out indefinitely while RB Chase Brown‘s status is in doubt with an ankle injury.

Milton, 22, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go at the end of training camp and caught on with the Bengals practice squad shortly after.

Milton was let go in November after being signed to the active roster but was re-signed to the practice squad days after.

In 2024, Milton has appeared in one game for the Bengals.