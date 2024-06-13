Bengals Sign Second-Round DT Kris Jenkins 

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed second-round DT Kris Jenkins to a rookie contract.

Jenkins, 22, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

The No. 49 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $7,860,468 contract that includes a $2,536,704 signing bonus and will carry a $1,429,176 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Eagles DL Milton Williams.

During his three-year college career, Jenkins appeared in 44 games and recorded 112 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defense, and one interception.