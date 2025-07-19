Bengals Sign Second-Round LB Demetrius Knight Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed second-round LB Demetrius Knight Jr. to a rookie contract, per Jordan Schultz.

Schultz mentions that the four-year rookie deal is nearly 80 percent guaranteed, which marks the first time in league history that a player drafted No. 49 has had guarantees in the fourth year of their deal.

There is a possibility that Knight will be a day-one starter for the Bengals this season.

Knight, 25, was a three-star recruit and the 31st-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class out of Locust Grove, Georgia. He committed to Georgia Tech and spent three seasons there before transferring to Charlotte for a year and eventually South Carolina for his final season.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 6 linebacker with a third to fourth round grade.

The Bengals used the No. 49 overall pick on Knight in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was projected to sign a four-year, $9,004,328 contract with a $3,188,601 signing bonus.

In his career, Knight appeared in 61 games and recorded 229 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions.