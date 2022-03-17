Bengals Sign TE Hayden Hurst

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal, his agency announced.

We are excited to announce that #TeamESM client @haydenrhurst has agreed to terms with the @Bengals on a 1-year deal! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/T3AhQRGFZK — EnterSports Management (@EnterSportsMgmt) March 17, 2022

He should immediately step in as the Bengals’ starting tight end.

Hurst, 28, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

Hurst was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Hurst appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 26 receptions on 31 targets for 221 yards (8.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.