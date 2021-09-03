Bengals Sign WR Trenton Irwin To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Trenton Irwin to their practice squad. 

Bengals helmet

Here’s the Bengals updated practice squad:

  1. LB Joe Bachie
  2. DB Tony Brown
  3. P Drue Chrisman
  4. DB Trayvon Henderson
  5. LB Keandre Jones
  6. TE Thaddeus Moss
  7. RB Jacques Patrick
  8. DB Winston Rose
  9. TE Mason Schreck
  10. DE Noah Spence
  11. G Keaton Sutherland
  12. WR Trent Taylor
  13. RB Pooka Williams
  14. RB Trayveon Williams
  15. NT Renell Wren
  16. WR Trenton Irwin

Irwin, 25, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad. 

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract this past January only to waive him earlier in the week. 

For his career, Irwin has appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught one pass for five yards.

During his four-year college career, Irwin caught 152 passes for 1,738 yards and five touchdowns in 48 career games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply