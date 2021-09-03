Bengals Sign WR Trenton Irwin To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Trenton Irwin to their practice squad.

Here’s the Bengals updated practice squad:

Irwin, 25, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract this past January only to waive him earlier in the week.

For his career, Irwin has appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught one pass for five yards.

During his four-year college career, Irwin caught 152 passes for 1,738 yards and five touchdowns in 48 career games.