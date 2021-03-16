Bengals Signing CB Mike Hilton

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are signing Steelers’ free-agent CB Mike Hilton to a contract on Tuesday.

It was reported yesterday that Pittsburgh was interested in re-signing Hilton, but they were evidently unable to finalize a deal.

Hilton, 27, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2016 but was was among their final roster cuts his rookie year.

He joined the Patriots’ practice squad for a week before the Steelers added him to their taxi squad in December 2016 and re-signed him to three-straight one-year contracts. He later was tendered by the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for $3.27 million.

In 2020, Hilton appeared in 12 games for the Steelers recording 51 tackles, three sacks, and three interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.