Bengals Signing DE Trey Hendrickson To Four-Year, $60M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are expected to sign Saints free agent DE Trey Hendrickson to a contract, replacing Carl Lawson, who agreed to a deal with the Jets.

According to Tom Pelissero, Hendrickson is signing a four-year, $60 million contract with $32 million paid out in the first two years.

The Vikings, Jets and Browns were reportedly in the market for Hendrickson as well, but it looks like the Bengals areally stepped up to close the deal.

Hendrickson, 26, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He just finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which includes a signing bonus of $706,284.

In 2020, Hendrickson appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 25 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.