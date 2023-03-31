Bengals Signing EDGE Tarell Basham

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing EDGE Tarell Basham to a contract on Friday, according to his agent.

Basham, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was waived a year later and claimed off waivers by the Jets and played out his four-year, $3.35 million contract.

He signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021. Dallas elected to waive him late last season and he joined the Titans soon after.

In 2022, Basham appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and Titans, recording five tackles and sacks.