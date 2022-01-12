Bengals Signing LB Austin Calitro To PS, Placing K Elliott Fry On IR

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they are signing LB Austin Calitro to their practice squad and placing K Elliott Fry on the practice squad injured list.

Calitro, 28, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2017. Unfortunately, he lasted just a few weeks in New York before he was placed on waivers.

Calitro had brief stints with the 49ers, Seahawks, and Browns before being claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars at the start of the 2019 season. Jacksonville re-signed Calitro to a one-year exclusive rights deal before later waiving him.

The Bengals later claimed Calitro off waivers before trading him to the Broncos for DL Christian Covington. He was later waived and picked up by the Bears before being released from injured reserve with a settlement. He then re-joined the Bengals practice squad for a second stint with the team.

In 2021, Calitro appeared in three games for the Bengals and recorded six tackles.