Bengals Signing OT Riley Reiff

Albert Breer reports that the Bengals are signing veteran OT Riley Reiff to a contract on Friday.

The Bengals hosted Reiff for a visit in recent days and it appears as though everything checked out for both parties.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Reiff, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Lions in the 2012 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $7,993,700 rookie contract with Detroit and another made $8,070,000 under his fifth-year option.

Reiff signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. He was entering the fourth year of the deal and was set to make base salaries of $10.9 million and $11.65 million the next two seasons when Minnesota forced him to take a pay cut entering the 2020 season.

The Vikings opted to release Reiff last week.

In 2020, Reiff started 15 games for the Vikings at left tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 36 overall tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

