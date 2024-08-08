Bengals Signing UFL DT Carlos Davis

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are signing UFL DT Carlos Davis to a contract.

Pelissero adds Davis is the twin brother of Texans DT Khalil Davis.

Davis, 27, was a former seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft by the Steelers. He was waived prior to the 2022 season by Pittsburgh and was brought back to their practice squad.

Davis spent the 2022 season in between the Steelers’ practice squad and active roster. He was released from the practice squad by the team back in January.

The Falcons later signed Davis to a contract in June before releasing him after the preseason and then bringing him back on the practice squad in December 2023. They released him again in January 2024.

Davis spent the spring season in 2024 playing with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.

In 2022, Davis appeared in one game for the Steelers. He finished the year with one tackle, one tackle for loss and one sack.