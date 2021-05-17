Bengals Signing WR Trent Taylor

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bengals are signing WR Trent Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor tried out for the Bengals at minicamp this past weekend. He’ll compete for a role as a slot receiver and returner.

Taylor, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in 12 games and caught 10 passes for 86 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also added 112 punt return yards.