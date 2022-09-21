Bengals TE Drew Sample Out Several Months Following Knee Surgery

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that TE Drew Sample needs knee surgery that will sideline him for several months, per Ben Baby.

Taylor didn’t say if Sample would be able to return this season but that timeline suggests it won’t be a possibility until the playoffs, if at all.

Sample hurt his knee in Week 2 against the Cowboys. Expect the Bengals to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Sample, 26, was drafted in the second round by the Bengals out of Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5.5 million.

In 2022, Sample appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught two passes for minus-2 yards.