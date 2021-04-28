Bengals To Decline Fifth-Year Option On OL Billy Price

The Cincinnati Bengals are declining the fifth-year option on OL Billy Price, according to Adam Schefter.

The move would have costed the team $10.413 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

Price will have another opportunity to prove to the team that drafted him in 2018 that he’s worth a second contract.

Price, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Price was active for all 16 games, making one start for the Bengals.