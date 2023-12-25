Bengals Waive DT Domenique Davis

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Bengals waived DT Domenique Davis on Monday.

They now have an open spot on the roster.

Davis, 27, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he was waived in July of that year with a failed physical.

Davis caught on with the Bengals during camp in 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster for a stint.

Cincinnati brought Davis back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him coming out of the preseason. He has spent most of the season on the practice squad.

In 2022, Davis appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.